Kerala Lottery 2022: Check the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 Result, Know the First Prize

Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-314 result to be announced today.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The State Lottery Department in Kerala will officially release the draw results of Sthree Sakthi SS-314 today, on Tuesday 24 May 2022. The results are decided to be announced on the official website of the State Lottery Department at 3 pm. The official website that the players need to visit to view the draw results is keralalotteryresult.net. The ones who have participated in the lottery are requested to check the website today to know who has won the first prize.
Once the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 draw results are released today on 24 May 2022 at 3 pm, people will be notified about it via the website. The lottery draw is scheduled to be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. The ones who have participated in the lottery need to download the result PDF once released.
As per the latest updates on the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 Kerala lottery, the first prize is Rs 75 lakh, the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. One has to wait for the department to release the results officially at the scheduled time.
A detailed result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 lottery will also be published by the State Lottery Department in Kerala from 4 pm.
Here are a few simple steps that the people need to follow to check the result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 lottery and download the PDF:
First visit the official website of the lottery department: keralalotteryresult.net.
Click on the link that mentions Sthree Sakthi SS-314 Lottery Result available on the homepage of the website.
A PDF of the result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details on the PDF and download the result from the website.
The winners are requested to submit their ticket numbers at the Kerala Lottery office and follow a few other steps to claim the prize money. The State Lottery Department will guide the winners in claiming the money.
