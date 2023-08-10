Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-482 Declared: Check Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 482 for Thursday, 10 August 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the result of Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 482 for Thursday, 10 August, on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 pm. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 482 must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.