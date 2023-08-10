Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-482 Declared: Check Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-482 Declared: Check Prize Money List Here

The prize money of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-482 is listed below.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 482 draw prize money list is mentioned here.

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 482 for Thursday, 10 August 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the result of Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 482 for Thursday, 10 August, on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 pm. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 482 must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Prize Money List for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 482 on Thursday, 10 August 2023

Here is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 482.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 482 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 10/08/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

