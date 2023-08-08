Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 377 for 8 August 2023: Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 Result has been declared. Read details here.
Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 377 has been announced on Tuesday, 8 August. The prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be uploaded in a PDF format on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department: keralalotteries.com, after 4 pm.
The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery Sambad results.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to download the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 results today on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.
Visit the website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Sthree Sakthi SS 377 lottery/draw number next to the draw date -- 08/08/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
