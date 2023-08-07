ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 Declared: Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 Out. The first prize money is Rs 75,00,000. Details Here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 Declared: Check Prize Money Details
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 on Monday, 7 August 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 730 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The complete result PDF of Win Win W 730 will be issued from 4:00 PM onwards today, mentioning all details like winner names, prize money, winning details, and more.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Results.

List of Prize Money for Kerala Lottery Win Win W 730

The prize money of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 730 on Monday, 7 August 2023 is given below.

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Win Win W 730 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Get Win Win W 730 Prize Money

  • Visit the website, keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Win Win W 730 lottery/draw number next to the draw date - 07/08/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

