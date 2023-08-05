Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 613 Result Today: Check Prizes & Steps to Check Result

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 613 result can be downloaded on Saturday, 5 August.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 613 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 613 is declared every Saturday and the result for today, 5 August 2023 will be released at 3 PM today by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be available on the official website at keralalotteries.com.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 613 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 PM onwards.
Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Visit the Kerala lottery website at keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on the 'Result View' section.
A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 613 against the draw date of 5/08/2023.
Click on the view option.
A PDF copy will appear on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
