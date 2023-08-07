Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 Declared: Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 on Monday, 7 August 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 730 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The complete result PDF of Win Win W 730 will be issued from 4:00 PM onwards today, mentioning all details like winner names, prize money, winning details, and more.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Results.