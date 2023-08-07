Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 Declared: Check Prize Money Details

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 730 prize money details are listed below.
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 730 on Monday, 7 August 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 730 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
The complete result PDF of Win Win W 730 will be issued from 4:00 PM onwards today, mentioning all details like winner names, prize money, winning details, and more.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Results.
The prize money of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 730 on Monday, 7 August 2023 is given below.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Win Win W 730 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Visit the website, keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 730 lottery/draw number next to the draw date - 07/08/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
