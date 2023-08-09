Live Kerala Lottery Result 9 August 2023 Fifty Fifty FF 60: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 60 today on Wednesday, 9 August 2023 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

All the participants must note down that the complete results PDF of Fifty Fifty FF 60 draw will be released at 4 pm onwards. The result PDF will mention all the important details regarding the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 60 including winner names, prize money of all winners, and winning details.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Fifty Fifty FF every week on Wednesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery result.