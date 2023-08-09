Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 60 for 9 August 2023: Prize Money & Winners

The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 60 prize money details for 9 August 2023 have been listed below.
Live Kerala Lottery Result 9 August 2023 Fifty Fifty FF 60: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 60 today on Wednesday, 9 August 2023 on the official website, keralalotteries.com.
All the participants must note down that the complete results PDF of Fifty Fifty FF 60 draw will be released at 4 pm onwards. The result PDF will mention all the important details regarding the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 60 including winner names, prize money of all winners, and winning details.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Fifty Fifty FF every week on Wednesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery result.
Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the Fifty Fifty FF 60 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the prize money of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 60 for Wednesday, 9 August 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Visit the website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Fifty Fifty FF 60 lottery/draw number next to the draw date -- 09/08/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
