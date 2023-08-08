Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 377 has been announced on Tuesday, 8 August. The prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be uploaded in a PDF format on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department: keralalotteries.com, after 4 pm.
The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery Sambad results.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 Prize Money for 8 August 2023
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 377 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
How To Download Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 Results?
Follow below steps to download the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 results today on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.
Visit the website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Sthree Sakthi SS 377 lottery/draw number next to the draw date -- 08/08/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)