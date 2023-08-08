ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 377 for 8 August 2023: Prize Money Here

The first prize money amount of Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 is Rs Rs 75,00,000.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 377 for 8 August 2023: Prize Money Here
i

Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 377 has been announced on Tuesday, 8 August. The prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be uploaded in a PDF format on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department: keralalotteries.com, after 4 pm.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery Sambad results.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 Prize Money for 8 August 2023

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 377 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
How To Download Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 Results?

Follow below steps to download the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 377 results today on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.

  • Visit the website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Sthree Sakthi SS 377 lottery/draw number next to the draw date -- 08/08/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

