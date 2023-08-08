Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 377 has been announced on Tuesday, 8 August. The prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be uploaded in a PDF format on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department: keralalotteries.com, after 4 pm.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on daily Kerala lottery Sambad results.