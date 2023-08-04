Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 340 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 340 draw on Friday, 4 August 2023, is declared at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the draw and released the result at the scheduled time. Participants of the lottery draw today are advised to stay alert if they want to check the list of winners on time. A few lucky winners will receive the prize money from the department.

Winners of the Kerala lottery result today for the Nirmal NR 340 draw on Friday, 4 August 2023, must follow all the rules. They can download the lottery sambad PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com after the link is activated. The State Lottery Department will activate the link after 4 pm for concerned participants. Everyone should stay alert on Friday.