Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 340 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 340 prize money is stated here for participants.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 340 draw on Friday, 4 August 2023, is declared at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the draw and released the result at the scheduled time. Participants of the lottery draw today are advised to stay alert if they want to check the list of winners on time. A few lucky winners will receive the prize money from the department.
Winners of the Kerala lottery result today for the Nirmal NR 340 draw on Friday, 4 August 2023, must follow all the rules. They can download the lottery sambad PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com after the link is activated. The State Lottery Department will activate the link after 4 pm for concerned participants. Everyone should stay alert on Friday.
The Nirmal NR lottery sambad results are mostly declared on Friday. Any changes in the result date will be informed earlier. It is important to note that the lottery result date and time for today is fixed.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 340 prize list for today, Friday, 4 August 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Nirmal NR 340 on Friday, 4 August:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com to find the result for today.
Click on the active link that states Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 340 draw on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR result PDF file will display on the screen after you tap on the link.
Download the result PDF online.
Take a printout of the PDF file for future use and verify the numbers on the result with your ticket.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)