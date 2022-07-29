Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 287 Result at 3 PM; Check Latest Details

The Kerala Lottery result for the Nirmal NR 287 lottery draw will be declared today, on Friday, 29 July 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the Kerala Lottery result for Nirmal NR 287 today at 3 pm. Those who are participating in the draw should keep a close eye on the Kerala State Lottery Department website, keralalotteries.com, to check the live results of Nirmal NR 287. They can check the lottery rules as well.

The winners of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 287 draw on Friday, 29 July 2022, will win prize amounts from the State Lottery Department. The participants should check all the latest details on the website, keralalotteries.com. The live results of the weekly lotteries are declared at 3 pm on the website daily.