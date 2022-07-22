Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 286 Result to be Out, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh
Follow the steps given here to check the winning numbers of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 286 on Friday, 22 July 2022.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is all set to release the Kerala Nirmal NR 286 Lottery Result on Friday, 22 July 2022 on the website. Participants of the Nirmal NR 286 lottery draw should keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com – to know the winning numbers. The winners of the Kerala Lottery on Friday will be rewarded with a hefty prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, so the participants should be alert.
Participants of the Kerala Nirmal NR 286 Lottery on Friday, 22 July 2022 should carefully check the list of winning numbers on the website – keralalotteries.com. As per the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the Kerala Lottery Result will be declared at 3 pm for all the participants on the official website to check and download.
It is also important to be noted by all the participants that while the live results of the lottery draw will be declared at 3 pm, the complete Nirmal NR 286 Kerala Lottery Result PDF will be available for download only after 4 pm.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 286: Prize Money
All the latest details and updates of the Kerala Lottery on Friday are available on the website – keralalotteries.com, so the participants can take a look at it.
The winners of the Kerala Nirmal NR 286 Lottery on 22 July 2022 should submit the lottery tickets within thirty days of the result announcement in order to claim the prize money from the lottery department.
The first prize money of the Nirmal NR 286 is Rs 70 lakh and the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize of the Nirmal NR 286 lottery draw is Rs one lakh.
Kerala Lottery Today: Steps To Check Nirmal NR 286 Results
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery on Friday, 22 July 2022 for the Nirmal NR 286 Lottery Result:
Go to the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Nirmal NR 286 Result link on the home page.
The result PDF will open, check the numbers mentioned in the list carefully.
Download the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 286 Result from the website.
