Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 559 Result at 3 pm; Check Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Today: Check the Akshaya AK 559 winning numbers list on keralalotteries.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery today Akshaya AK 559 prize money is mentioned here.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 559 will be officially declared at 3 pm today, on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the lottery results on the official website. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the website keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers of the draw. The winners should contact the State Lottery Department after checking the Akshaya AK 559 result carefully today.

The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result, Akshaya AK 559 will be declared today, Wednesday, 27 July 2022 after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to download the result PDF from the official lottery website keralalotteries.com so that they can go through the winning numbers properly. Interested people are requested to visit the official site.

The live results of the Kerala weekly lotteries are declared at 3 pm daily. For more details on the lotteries that are conducted daily, one should visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

The website keralalotteries.com has information about the weekly lottery names and their prize money.

Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 559 Prize Money List

Here's the prize money for 27 July's Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 559:

  • First prize: Rs 70 lakh

  • Second prize: Rs 5 lakh

  • Third prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth prize: Rs 5 thousand

  • Fifth prize: Rs 2 thousand

  • Sixth prize: Rs 1 thousand

For more details on the prize money for Akshaya AK 559, one should check the official website carefully.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Akshaya AK 559 Winning Numbers

Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result today, for Akshaya AK 559 on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 online:

  • Go to the aforementioned State Lottery Department website.

  • Click on the Akshaya AK 559 active result link on the homepage.

  • Go through the winning numbers mentioned on the website carefully.

  • Download the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 559 Result from the website to go through it carefully.

People who want to know about the weekly lotteries and are interested to participate should contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They conduct the lottery draw in the state.
