Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 431 Result at 3 pm, Check First Prize

Check the Karunya Plus KN 431 Kerala Lottery winning numbers today, 28 July 2022.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is set to officially declare the Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 28 July 2022. The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 431 will be declared at 3 pm for the participants interested to know the winning numbers today. The live results of the Karunya Plus KN 431 Kerala Lottery will be available on keralalotteries.com at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the results are released at 3 pm.
The winners of the Kerala Lottery for 28 July 2022 will receive hefty prize amounts after the results are formally released. They have to submit their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within 30 days of the result declaration to win the prize. Check the Karunya Plus KN 431 lottery result details on keralalotteries.com.
The prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 431 is:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
The participants should check the winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 431 carefully to see if they have won any prize.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Kerala Lottery Result, Karunya Plus KN 431 result PDF today, on Thursday, 28 July 2022:
First, go to keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Karunya Plus KN 431 Lottery Result.
Check the mentioned winning numbers on the result carefully.
Download the result PDF from the website and go through the details properly.
