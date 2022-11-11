Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result Declared on Friday, 11 November - Prize

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result Declared on Friday, 11 November - Prize

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result Today: Here's the prize money and winner list.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result and prize money for Friday, 11 November 2022 is mentioned here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 11 November 2022, for NIRMAL(NR-302) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

The participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other details by visiting the aforementioned website.

The live result of NIRMAL(NR-302) will be released at 3 pm. After the live results, a PDF result copy will be published on the site from 4:00 pm onwards.

Let us read about the prize money and other important details below.

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result on Friday, 11 November - Prize Money Details

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70,00000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 10,00000

  • 3rdPrize: Rs 100000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the NIRMAL(NR-302) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result and Prize Money

  • Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for NIRMAL(NR-302) against the draw date of 11/11/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

