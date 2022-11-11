Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result Declared on Friday, 11 November - Prize

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-302) Result and prize money for Friday, 11 November 2022 is mentioned here.
The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 11 November 2022, for NIRMAL(NR-302) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
The participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other details by visiting the aforementioned website.
The live result of NIRMAL(NR-302) will be released at 3 pm. After the live results, a PDF result copy will be published on the site from 4:00 pm onwards.
Let us read about the prize money and other important details below.
1st Prize: Rs 70,00000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00000
3rdPrize: Rs 100000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the NIRMAL(NR-302) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.
Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for NIRMAL(NR-302) against the draw date of 11/11/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
