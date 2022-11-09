Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) on Wednesday, 9 November - Prize Today

Here's the Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) today on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The live result of Kerala lottery AKSHAYA(AK-574) was announced today, 9 November 2022 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 3 pm on its official website, keralalotteryresult.net.
A complete PDF copy of the Kerala lottery result, containing all important information including prize money, a winner list, and the winning ticket numbers, has been published on the aforementioned website at 4 pm.
All Kerala lottery fans must remember that the result of AKSHAYA lottery is posted every Wednesday on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the AKSHAYA(AK-574) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.
Check out the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA(AK-574) for Wednesday, 9 November 2022:
First Prize Winner: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize Winner: Rs 50,00,000
Third Prize Winner: Rs 10,00,000
Fourth Prize Winner: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize Winner: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize Winner: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize Winner: Rs 500
Eighth Prize Winner: Rs 100
Cons Prize Winner: Rs 8,000
Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for AKSHAYA(AK-574) against the draw date of 09/11/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.
To check all the details about Kerala lottery AKSHAYA(AK-574), please follow the below link.
[103.251.43.52/lottery/viewlotisresult.php?drawserial=73968]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)