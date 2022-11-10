Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) Result Declared, 10 November - Prize Details

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) Result Declared, 10 November - Prize Details

The result of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) for 10 November has been declared. Here's the prize money list.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-445) result and prize money details are here.

|

(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala Lottery&nbsp;KARUNYA PLUS (KN-445) result and prize money details are here.</p></div>

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) Result for Thursday, 10 November 2022, on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

People who took part in the Kerala Lottery today can check the winning numbers and all other important information from the aforementioned website.

A live result of KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA(AK-574) on Wednesday, 9 November - Prize Today

KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) Result Today, 10 November 2022: Prize Money Details

Here's the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) for Thursday, 10 November 2022:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) on 8 November - Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) Result and Claim Prize Money

  • Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-445) against the draw date of 10/11/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

  • Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today for WIN-WIN(W-692) - Prize on Monday, 7 November

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT