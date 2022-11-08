Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) on 8 November - Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) on 8 November - Details

Here's the list of prize money for Kerala lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) today, 8 November 2022.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Check the Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-338) Live Result today, 8 November: Prize money details here.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check the Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-338) Live Result today, 8 November: Prize money details here.</p></div>

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the site after 3 pm.

At 4 pm, a PDF result file of copy of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Let's read about the prize money details and the steps to claim it.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Today for WIN-WIN(W-692) - Prize on Monday, 7 November

Kerala Lottery Prize Money Details of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) on Tuesday, 8 November

Here is the prize money which the winners of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) will receive:

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Also ReadKerala Lottery Karunya KR 574 Result Today: Result Declared; Check Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338): Steps To Claim the Prize Money

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-338) against the draw date of 08/11/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

  • If you have won, submit your lottery ticket to the concerned officials within 1 month and claim the prize money.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Nirmal NR 301 Result Today: Check Website and Prize List

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined