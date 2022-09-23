Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-295) Result Today, 23 September 2022 - Prize Money

Check out the prize money details and results of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal(NR-295) Today, 23 September here.
The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 23 September 2022, for NIRMAL(NR-295) has been announced by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com.
The live result of the NIRMAL(NR-295) will be available today from 3 pm onwards on the website of Kerala State Lotteries. Participants can check all the important details like winning amounts, winning numbers, and other information. Once the live result is released, it will be followed by a PDF result copy which will be published on the website at 4 pm.
To claim the prize winnings, the winners of the NIRMAL(NR-295) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Here's the prize money allotted for various winners of the NIRMAL(NR-295) on Friday, 23 September 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
All the players of the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-295) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen
Click on the lottery/draw number for NIRMAL(NR-295) against the draw date – 23/09/2022
Hit the view option
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details
Download the PDF copy for future reference
