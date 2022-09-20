Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today for STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-331) – Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Declared Today for STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-331) – Details Here

The live result of Kerala lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) will be available today on keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 331 prize money details are here.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 331 prize money details are here.</p></div>

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the result of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) lottery at 3 pm on Tuesday, 20 September, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results, including the list of winners, prize money, and other information, will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.

STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) Prize Money for Lottery Winners

The following is the prize money which the winners will receive on Tuesday, 20 September 2022, for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) :

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consellation Prize: Rs 8,000

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) Result on 20 September: Steps To Check

All the players of the STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) must follow the steps below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-331) against the draw date - 20/09/2022

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT