Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-567) Result Today, 21 September 2022 – Prize Money

Here's the prize money and list of winners of the Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-567) for today, 21 September 2022.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Here are the prize money details of the Kerala lottery AKSHAYA(AK-567) today, 21 September 2022.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the live result of the AKSHAYA(AK-567) lottery today, on 21 September 2022, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. Later, from 4 pm onwards, a complete PDF result copy of the lottery will be published on the website, including all the important details like prize money and ticket numbers of the winners.

All Kerala lottery fans must know that the result of the AKSHAYA lottery is revealed every Wednesday of the week on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

To claim the prize money, the winners of the AKSHAYA(AK-567) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-567) Result on Wednesday, 21 September 2022: Check Out the List of Prize Money Here

Here's the full list of prize money of AKSHAYA (AK-567) for today, 21 September 2022:

  • First Prize Winner: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize Winner: Rs 50,00,000

  • Third Prize Winner: Rs 10,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Winner: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize Winner: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize Winner: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize Winner: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize Winner: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize Winner: Rs 8,000

Steps  To Check the Result of Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-567) on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

All the players of the Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-567) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for AKSHAYA (AK-567) against the draw date – 21/09/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

