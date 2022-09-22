Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) Today, 22 September – Details Here

The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 22 September 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details from the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm. The PDF file of the KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) lottery results will list all the details like the ticket number of the winners, the prize amounts for all the winners, and other important details.