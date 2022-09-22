Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) Today, 22 September – Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) Today, 22 September – Details Here

Check out the KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) prize money and winner list here for Thursday 22 September 2022.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 draw prize money is listed here.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 draw prize money is listed here.</p></div>

The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 22 September 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details from the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm. The PDF file of the KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) lottery results will list all the details like the ticket number of the winners, the prize amounts for all the winners, and other important details.

Also ReadKerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-567) Result Today, 21 September 2022 – Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-438), 22 September: Prize Money

Here's what each KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) lottery winner will receive on 22 September 2022:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consellation Prize: Rs 8,000

Also ReadKerala Lottery Result Declared Today for STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-331) – Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-438): Steps To Check

All the players of the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-438) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-438) against the draw date – 22/09/2022

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference

To claim the prize money, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-438) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT