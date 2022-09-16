Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 294 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result: Participants can download the Nirmal NR 294 result from keralalotteries.com today.
The Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 294 draw result is declared on Friday, 16 September 2022. The result of the lottery draw is officially released at 3 pm on Friday. Participants of the Kerala Lottery can check and download the lottery draw result from the official website -keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries for interested people. The results of the lottery draws are released at 3 pm regularly on the official website.
The complete result PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, for Nirmal NR 294 draw on Friday, 16 September 2022 can be downloaded by the participants after 4 pm. They can take a look at the result after downloading it from keralalotteries.com. The winners will receive prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Winners can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala after submitting their lottery tickets within a month of the result declaration date. Winners have to submit the tickets within thirty days to claim the prize money.
Every participant of the Kerala Lottery today should know the prize amounts set by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The details are available on keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery: Nirmal NR 294 Prize Money List for 16 September 2022
Here is the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 294 prize money for today, Friday, 16 September 2022 that everyone must note down:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
The State Lottery Department releases the Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR draw every Friday.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check Nirmal NR 294 Winning Numbers
Let's take a look at the simple steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 16 September 2022 for Nirmal NR 294 draw:
Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.com which is the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Step 2: Click on the Nirmal NR 294 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: The result PDF will open on your device for you to check the winning numbers.
Step 4: Click on the download option on the homepage.
Step 5: Verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.
