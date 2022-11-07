Kerala Lottery Result Today for WIN-WIN(W-692) - Prize on Monday, 7 November

Here's the Kerala lottery result today for WIN-WIN(W-692) on Monday, 7 November 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries officially announced the WIN-WIN(W-692) Kerala lottery result on Monday, 7 November 2022.
At 3 pm today, the winning numbers, live results, and other important information on the draw will be made available on the official website, keralalotteries.com. For the most up-to-date information regarding the WIN(W-692) draw, lottery players should frequently check the website.
Around 4 pm, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will publish the complete results of today's lottery in a PDF format, that can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website post the announcement of live results.
Let us read about the prize details and other important information below.
Here's the list of Kerala lottery prize money for WIN-WIN(W-692):
First prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
The ways to claim the Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-692) prize money on Monday, 7 November 2022, are as follows.
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Navigate to the "Result View" section on the home page.
A list of the Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen after clicking the link.
Select the WIN-WIN(W-692) lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 07/11/2022.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for later use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)