Kerala Lottery Result Today for WIN-WIN(W-692) - Prize on Monday, 7 November

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries officially announced the WIN-WIN(W-692) Kerala lottery result on Monday, 7 November 2022.

At 3 pm today, the winning numbers, live results, and other important information on the draw will be made available on the official website, keralalotteries.com. For the most up-to-date information regarding the WIN(W-692) draw, lottery players should frequently check the website.

Around 4 pm, the State Lottery Department of Kerala will publish the complete results of today's lottery in a PDF format, that can be downloaded from the aforementioned official website post the announcement of live results.

Let us read about the prize details and other important information below.