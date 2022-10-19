Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-571) Live Result Today, 19 October 2022: Prize Money

Here are the prize money details of the Kerala lottery AKSHAYA (AK-571) today, 19 October 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will declare the live result of the AKSHAYA (AK-571) lottery at 3 pm today, 19 October 2022, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net.
Later, from 4 pm onwards, a complete PDF copy of the lottery result will be published on the website, including all the important details like prize money, winner list, and ticket numbers of the winners.
All Kerala lottery fans must know that the result of the AKSHAYA lottery is revealed every Wednesday on the website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
To claim the prize money, the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-571) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Here's the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA(AK-571) for Wednesday, 19 October 2022:
First Prize Winner: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize Winner: Rs 50,00,000
Third Prize Winner: Rs 10,00,000
Fourth Prize Winner: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize Winner: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize Winner: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize Winner: Rs 500
Eighth Prize Winner: Rs 100
Cons Prize Winner: Rs 8,000
Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for AKSHAYA(AK-571) against the draw date of 19/10/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)