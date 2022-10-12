Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 570 Result Declared; Check Latest Updates Here

The Kerala Lottery today, for Akshaya AK 570 result, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 is declared at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the results on their official website so that everyone interested can go through the winning numbers of the lottery today. To view the Kerala Lottery Result, one has to visit the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. It contains all the latest updates from the State Lottery Department for the people.

As per the rules stated by the lottery department, the complete result PDF of the Kerala Lottery today, for Akshaya AK 570, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 will be available for download after 4 pm. The live results of the weekly lotteries are released at 3 pm every day so that the participants can know about the winners.