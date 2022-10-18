Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) Live Result Today, 18 Oct: Prize Money

Check the Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) Live Result today, 18 October: Prize money details here.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the result of the STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) lottery today, 18 October 2022, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results, including the list of winners, prize money, and other information, will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.
All the winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. There is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money. To check more details, one can visit the official website.
Following is the prize money which the winners of Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-335) will receive:
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Following are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) result on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-335) against the draw date of 18 October 2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
