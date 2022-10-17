Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) Today, 17 Oct: Prize Money & Other Details

Check out the Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-689) prize money for today, 17 October 2022 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result for WIN-WIN(W-689) was officially declared on Monday, 17 October 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3 pm today. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-689) draw.
After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the lottery in a PDF format at around 4 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.
Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-689) today, 17 October 2022.
First prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Following are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-689) result on Monday, 17 October 2022.
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no for WIN-WIN(W-689) against the draw date – 17/10/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
The winners of the WIN-WIN(W-689) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 1 month after declaration of the results. Also, there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money. To check more details, people must visit the official website.
