Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) Live Result Today, 18 Oct: Prize Money

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the result of the STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) lottery today, 18 October 2022, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results, including the list of winners, prize money, and other information, will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. There is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money. To check more details, one can visit the official website.