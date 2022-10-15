Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 571 Released; Prize Money & Steps to Claim

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 571 prize money details are mentioned here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery results on a regular basis. They have released the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 571 today, on Saturday, 15 October 2022. People who participated in the Kerala Lottery today can check the result on the official website at 3 PM keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Karunya KR 571 draw result on keralalotteries.com every Saturday and the participants will be able to check and download it easily. People will have access to all the other details about Kerala Lotteries on the website so interested people should go through them.
The Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Karunya KR 571 will be available in detail at 4 PM. Participants should stay alert and check the website for more details.
People who are interested in participating in the Kerala Lucky draw conducted by the State Lottery Department must be aware of all the rules and regulations of the lottery system.
The participants will have to follow all the rules and regulations stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to receive the prize money.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 571 prize money for Saturday, 15 October 2022, is mentioned here:
First prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh prize: Rs 500
Eighth prize: Rs 100
Visit the official website of Kerala lotteries at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the Karunya KR 571 Result link.
The lottery result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
You will have to go through the list of winning numbers carefully to see if you have won the lottery.
Download the lottery result from the website as per your convenience.
