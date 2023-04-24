Kedarnath Yatra Registrations Suspended Till 30 April Due to Bad Weather

The news agency ANI cited the government officials,"It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes."

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar while speaking to ANI said, "There was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham yesterday. Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their yatra by looking at the weather".

"Guidelines and SOPs have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," he said.

The Char Dham yatra began on Saturday, on Akshay Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The Kedarnath portals will be opened for devotees on 25 April while Badrinath temple will be open on 27 April.

Over 16 lakh devotees from India and abroad registered for the Char Dham pilgrimage. Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar informed that the state health department has made full- preparations to welcome the pilgrims to the holy shrines, and appealed the devotees to take due care of their health during the yatra, the report added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also issued directions that registration will continue so as to keep track of pilgrim numbers and crowd management. This time the government has a special focus on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.