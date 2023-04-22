Wordle 673 Word of the Day Today: Check Hints, Clues, & Answer for 23 April 2023

Get ready to solve Wordle 673 word of the day for Sunday, 23 April 2023. You must begin your off day on a productive note by finding the word for today. We will help you get the score by stating the hints and clues for the puzzle today. You have to solve the word by visiting the official website of the New York Times – nytimes.com. Regular players are accustomed to the rules of the online word game.

Before we begin stating the hints for today, it is important for beginners to know the basic rules of the online word puzzle game. Wordle 673 word of the day for Sunday, 23 April, is a five-letter term and you will get only six chances to guess it. Remember, no player gets any extra chance in the online puzzle game.