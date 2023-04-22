Wordle 673 Word of the Day Today: Check Hints, Clues, & Answer for 23 April 2023

Know the Wordle 673 answer for today, Sunday, 23 April, at the end.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Get ready to solve Wordle 673 word of the day for Sunday, 23 April 2023. You must begin your off day on a productive note by finding the word for today. We will help you get the score by stating the hints and clues for the puzzle today. You have to solve the word by visiting the official website of the New York Times – nytimes.com. Regular players are accustomed to the rules of the online word game.
Before we begin stating the hints for today, it is important for beginners to know the basic rules of the online word puzzle game. Wordle 673 word of the day for Sunday, 23 April, is a five-letter term and you will get only six chances to guess it. Remember, no player gets any extra chance in the online puzzle game.
Usually, the terms are uncommon and difficult to guess within limited chances. The word puzzle game comes up with easy English terms on rare occasions. Players should try solving the words daily if they want to maintain their score streak.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 673 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 23 April 2023, here:
The word of the day today starts with the alphabet U.
Apart from U, there is another vowel present in the word for today.
The answer for today ends with the letter P.
The term has no repetitive letters so be extra careful.
Are you excited to know the word for Sunday? Now, we will reveal the term for those who are eagerly waiting to read it. Congratulations to everyone who played the game today and got the score.
Wordle 673 answer for today, Sunday, 23 April 2023, is mentioned below for all our readers:
UNZIP
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)