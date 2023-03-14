Right Way To Repair a Mountain: Uttarakhand's Dayara Bugyal Project Sets Example

It's a bright autumn morning in 2022. We've hiked up a steep Himalayan mountainside, heavily wooded with oak and rhododendron, to a sprawling meadow on the old bridle route of the Hindu pilgrimage sites Gangotri and Kedarnath.

At 3,800 meters (12,467 feet), it feels like the top of the world, with grasses and wildflowers as far as the eye can see and the snow-capped Himalayan peaks of Kalanag, Bandarpunch, and Swargarohini beyond.

Dark clouds gather overhead; there is no shelter for miles.