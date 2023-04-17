Amarnath Yatra Registration 2023 Starts From 17 April: Steps To Register Here

The Amarnath registration for the annual pilgrimage has started and devotees are all excited about visiting the Amarnath shrine, located in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently announced the Amarnath pilgrimage schedule at the Shri Amarnathji Shrine board's 44th meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

According to the government of the Union Territory, "The 62-day-long pilgrimage will start on 1 July and culminate on 31 August." The dates of the Yatra were announced by LG Manoj Sinha. He said, "The administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage."

LG Sinha said, "All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra."