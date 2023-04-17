Amarnath Yatra Registration 2023 Starts From 17 April: Steps To Register Here

Amarnath Yatra Registrations 2023 begins today/ Follow below steps to register.
(Photo: iStock)
The Amarnath registration for the annual pilgrimage has started and devotees are all excited about visiting the Amarnath shrine, located in south Kashmir Himalayas.
The Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently announced the Amarnath pilgrimage schedule at the Shri Amarnathji Shrine board's 44th meeting at the Raj Bhavan.
According to the government of the Union Territory, "The 62-day-long pilgrimage will start on 1 July and culminate on 31 August." The dates of the Yatra were announced by LG Manoj Sinha. He said, "The administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage."
LG Sinha said, "All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra."
Following is the registration fee for the annual Amarnath Yatra.
Registration Through Designated Banks: Rs 120 per person.
Online Registration: Rs 220 per person.
Group Registration: Rs 220 per person.
NRI Pilgrims Registration: Rs 1,520 per person through PNB.
Visit the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), jksasb.nic.in
On the appeared homage, go to the 'Online Services' section and click on the 'Register' tab
You will be redirected to a login page
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option
Verify the OTP received on your registered mobile number
The application processing details will be sent to the applicant through SMS
Pay the online application fee
Download, save, and print a copy of Yatra Permit for future reference
Advance registration for the yatra can be made through various designated bank branches of the country including Punjab National Bank, SBI, Jammu & Kashmir bank, and Yes Bank.
People must know that the online registration of Amarnath Yatra can also be done on the mobile app of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that can be downloaded from the Google Play store.
