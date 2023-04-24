World Immunization Week 2023: Date, Theme, Significance & Why it is Celebrated

Know everything about World Immunization Week 2023
(Image: iStock)
World Immunization Week is celebrated from 24 April to 30 April and this year we will celebrate the global public health event again that focuses on promoting the use of vaccines for the protection of people against preventable diseases. The main aim of this week is to increase awareness around the benefits of immunization and encourage people to get vaccines, efforts that help prevent the spread of deadly diseases.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborates with various local and international groups to protect communities from preventable diseases and raise awareness about World Immunization Week. This year, WIW 2023 activities will prioritize spreading awareness about the importance of immunization and vaccines so that governments can also launch effective immunization programs for providing technical assistance and crucial information.
Let's know the theme, significance, and history of the World Immunization Week 2023 and spread awareness.
The theme for World Immunization Week 2023 is “The Big Catch-Up" and the theme aims to focus on the need to accelerate the progress towards ensuring that everyone, especially children can be protected from preventable diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted routine immunization services in various countries, leaving many people vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases.
The theme highlights the urgent need to catch up on missed vaccinations and to increase access to immunization services in low- and middle-income countries.
World Immunization Week is an important global event since as it helps raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and how it helps in the protection of individuals and communities from preventable diseases. The week-long campaign highlights the important need to ensure that people of all ages have access to safe and effective vaccines, no matter where they live.
Herd immunity means an indirect protection from infectious diseases that occurs when a large percentage of a population becomes immune to the disease through vaccination or previous infection. This kind of immunity helps prevent the disease in people who cannot receive the vaccine. Herd immunity helps in preventing the spread of many infectious diseases, including measles, polio, and COVID-19.
World Immunization Week highlights the vital role of vaccines play in promoting public health and preventing epidemics. The campaign aims to improve vaccine coverage rates and address vaccine hesitancy by providing accurate information about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
