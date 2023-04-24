World Immunization Week 2023: Date, Theme, Significance & Why it is Celebrated

World Immunization Week is celebrated from 24 April to 30 April and this year we will celebrate the global public health event again that focuses on promoting the use of vaccines for the protection of people against preventable diseases. The main aim of this week is to increase awareness around the benefits of immunization and encourage people to get vaccines, efforts that help prevent the spread of deadly diseases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborates with various local and international groups to protect communities from preventable diseases and raise awareness about World Immunization Week. This year, WIW 2023 activities will prioritize spreading awareness about the importance of immunization and vaccines so that governments can also launch effective immunization programs for providing technical assistance and crucial information.

Let's know the theme, significance, and history of the World Immunization Week 2023 and spread awareness.