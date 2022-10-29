FAQ | What Are the Mega Ropeway Projects Inaugurated By PM Modi in Kedarnath?

One of these projects will be connecting the town of Govindghat to the Hemkund Sahib, one of the most popular religious sites for the Sikhs and the other will be connecting the town of Gaurikund to the temple of Kedarnath.

The length of the ropeway connecting the Gaurikund and Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long.

The construction of these projects will help cut down travel time. The ropeway will also connect Ghangaria which is widely known as the gateway to the Valley of Flowers.

Rajya Sabha MP, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, said the construction of the ropeway from Govindghat to the Hemkund Sahib is a gift to the Sikh community. He said that it will be completed in two years.