Udaipur Murder: Court Sends 3 Accused to Police Custody, 4 to Judicial Custody

A designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur on Tuesday, 12 July, sent three of the accused in the murder of the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal – Riaz Akhtari, Gos Mohammad, and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh – to police custody till 16 July and the remaining four accused – Mohammed Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Asif, and Mohsin – to judicial custody till 1 August.

All seven accused were presented separately to the court amid tight security on Tuesday.

Special Public Prosecutor TP Sharma said that the court had previously remanded all the accused under NIA custody till 12 July.