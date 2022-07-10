Udaipur Tailor Murder: NIA Arrests 7th Accused in Brutal Killing of Kanhaiya Lal
Sheikh, alias Babla, was reportedly a "close criminal associate" of one of the two main accused in the murder.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, 10 July arrested a person identified as Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur last month.
This is the seventh arrest in connection with the case, reported news agency PTI.
Quoting an NIA spokesperson, the PTI report mentioned that Sheikh, alias Babla, was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and actively took part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor.
Earlier on 4 July, five people were arrested in separate cases in Hanumangarh district for allegedly circulating the video of Lal's murder.
As per Rajasthan Police, they also posted photos and videos of them bearing arms on social media.
Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on 28 June.
The murder was allegedly recorded on a phone by Gos Mohammad, and the video was posted online. The murderers in the video later said that they had hacked Lal to death in order to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.
Gos Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari were arrested within hours of the killing. Subsequently, four more persons were arrested in connection with the case.
(With inputs from PTI.)
