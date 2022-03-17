J&K Sarpanch Killings: How the Militant Attacks Derail Grassroots Politics

Sameer Ahmad Bhat (43) dashed through the door to meet two visitors who were waiting for him outside the porch on a cobbled courtyard at his house in Khonmoh village near the outskirts of the Srinagar city.

Just when Sameer ducked to put on his flip-flops, one of the men pulled a weapon and fired many rounds. His brother, Firdous Bhat, who was on the other side of the house, came scampering, and upon seeing Sameer writhing on the ground, grabbed a stick and charged himself on the attackers. They fired a shot at him as well. But they missed.

Bhat, who was a village head, or sarpanch, of the area, succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital.