J&K Grenade Blast: Why Is Srinagar at the Centre of 'Hybrid' Militant Activity?

Heavy rain pattered against corrugated tin sheets surrounding the compound. Inside, scores of women assembled in a circle, their heads wrapped in colourful scarves as they shouted dirges for 19-year-old Rafia Nazir, who sustained splinter injuries on Sunday following a deadly grenade blast at Hari Singh High Street, a busy commercial junction in Srinagar city.

On Monday, the hospital administration informed her relatives that Rafia had succumbed to the injury. The previous day, 55-year-old Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi, a Srinagar resident, also died as a result of injuries he suffered in the same attack. Around 30 more were reported injured.