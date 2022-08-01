J&K Election: Uncertainty Grows Amid Govt’s Mixed Signals

In yet another indication that polls could be imminent, the Election Commission recently held a workshop to complete first-level checks of EVM and VVPATs. Many Deputy Commissioners who participated in the workshop are also currently doubling up as District Election Officers and are overseeing the rationalisation of polling stations given the addition of seven new seats to the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

But mainstream parties, who have been most eager, are perturbed by the absence of any official communication regarding assembly polls. They have accused the ruling BJP of manufacturing ambiguous discourse around elections at a time when the government faces a resurgent militancy characterised by targeted killings and is likely to be confronted by a stark choice of having to relinquish power to parties fundamentally opposed to the reading down of Article 370, should elections take place anytime soon.

“BJP has used the information that should have been freely available to the public as a weapon,” said Ifra Jan, spokesperson for the J&K National Conference.