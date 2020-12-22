J&K DDC Elections: How Gupkar Parties Won the Battle, BJP the War

The results of the District Development Council in Jammu and Kashmir were announced on Tuesday, 22 December. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) took a healthy lead over the BJP in the first major election since the bifurcation and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The PAGD is basically an alliance of the "mainstream" parties such as Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, Awami National Conference and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The elections are an important victory for them especially after many of their leaders such as former CMs Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were under detention for a long period since the revocation of Article 370.

There are four major aspects to the election results.