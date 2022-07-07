J&K Voter Roll Revision: ‘Routine’ Exercise or Elections on the Cards?

After a gap of three years, the Election Commission of India has finally ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir, signalling that elections could be held either this year or early next year.

In a letter to Jammu & Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission has directed that the entire exercise of special summary revision be completed by 31 October 2022, along with the final publication of electoral rolls. The revision needs to be done before the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir sees its first assembly election.

The revision of electoral rolls could not be conducted in the last three years due to the constitutional changes effected on 5 August 2019 and the delimitation exercise.

The Election Commission ordered the revision after a three-member Delimitation Commission unveiled a new electoral map of the Union Territory.