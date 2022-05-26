J&K: 10 Charged Under UAPA for Pelting Stones Outside Yasin Malik's Residence

Ten persons were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for pelting stones and shouting alleged anti-national slogans outside the residence of jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik in Srinagar.
(Photo: IANS)
"Ten accused have been arrested so far for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful," the police said, as per news agency PTI.
They also said that efforts were ongoing to identify the other accused persons, adding that they would be arrested soon.
Apart from the UAPA, the accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Wednesday handed life sentence to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Malik in a terror funding case.
The primary consideration for awarding a sentence should be that it should serve as a deterrence for those who seek to follow a similar path, said the NIA judge while pronouncing the sentence order.
"Two life imprisonments have been given to Yasin Malik, besides that 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 10 offences and Rs 10 lakh penalty, all the punishments will run concurrently," Advocate Umesh Sharma said.
Malik can appeal the verdict in the high court.
Ahead of the sentencing, the NIA had sought the death penalty for Malik. The NIA also told the court that Malik was responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the erstwhile state, as per IANS.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
