J&K: 10 Charged Under UAPA for Pelting Stones Outside Yasin Malik's Residence

Ten persons were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for pelting stones and shouting alleged anti-national slogans outside the residence of jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik in Srinagar, the police said on Thursday, 26 May.

"Ten accused have been arrested so far for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful," the police said, as per news agency PTI.

They also said that efforts were ongoing to identify the other accused persons, adding that they would be arrested soon.

Apart from the UAPA, the accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).