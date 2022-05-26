Yasin Malik Gets Life Term: J&K's Separatist Politics Nearing an End?

Yasin Malik’s conviction under the charges of financing terrorism turns a page on another significant period of Kashmir’s trouble-torn history.

Sentencing 56-year-old Malik, who headed the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), to imprisonment for the remainder of his life will effectively deal a sledgehammer blow to the organised form of separatist politics in Kashmir, which was already tottering along the edges since August 2019 when Article 370 was repealed.

But the power vacuum that the gradual obliteration of separatist politicians is leaving – stalwart Hurriyat leaders like Ashraf Sehrai and Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away last year – may also prove very dangerous as the undercurrent of discontent in Kashmir has not vanished and is likely to channel itself in more unpredictable and potentially perilous ways during the course of time.

Already, militancy is undergoing a radical transformation in Kashmir, with security forces expressing concern over the rising number of militant sympathisers whose participation in militancy is enabling a renewed wave of violence.