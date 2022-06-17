Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Provides Rs 1 Lakh to Kin of Two Killed in Ranchi Protests

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) on Thursday, 16 June, extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of a Muslim man and a minor who were killed during protests in Jharkhand’s Ranchi over the Prophet Muhammad remarks row.

Two people, Muhammad Mudassir (15) and Mohammad Sahil (24), had succumbed to gunshot injuries in the aftermath of the clashes on Saturday, 11 June.

JUH General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi had met the deputy inspector general of police (DIG), kin of the deceased, and the injured on Sunday.