Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Date, History, Significance, and More

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022, check all the details.
Jagannath Rath Yatra is an important annual festival held in India. The Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is being observed every year in India as per the Hindu calendar (Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi, Ashadha month).
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 festival will start from Odisha (Puri) on o1 July 2022 and will end on 12 July 2022. This year's Jagannath Rath Yatra is very special and important because the people will get to witness and participate in the live Jagannath Rath Yatra after a hiatus of 2 years owing to the COVID19 pandemic.
The Puri Rath Yatra festival is an annual celebration held in Puri, a state of Odisha. The Rath Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath, the Lord of Universe.
It is believed that the festival started when the sister of Lord Jagannath (Subhadra) expressed her desire to visit Puri (Odisha's State). In order to fulfil Subhadra's wish, Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra left for Puri in a chariot. Since then the Jagannath festival is being observed every year as per the Hindu calendar.
On the Jagganath festival, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra leave in their chariot and to pay a visit to Gundicha Temple. They stay in the Gundicha Temple for a period of 8 days.
After the eighth day, the deities (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra) leave from the Gundicha Temple and this period is called Bahuda Yatra.
The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, 01 July 2022 as per the Hindu calendar (Dwitiya Tithi). This year, Dwitiya Tithi wil commence on 30 June, 10:49 am and will last till 1:09 pm on 01 July 2022.
Following is the complete schedule of the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:
01 July 2022 (Friday): Jagannath Rath Yatra will start and the deities will start their journey towards the Gundicha temple).
05 July 2022 (Tuesday): Hera Panchami (First five days during which deities reside in the Gundicha temple).
08 July 2022: Sandhya Darshan or Navami Darshan or Adap Mandap Darshan. An auspicious occassion during which the devotees can see and pray all the deities.
09 July 2022 (Saturday): Bahuda Yatra (The period during which the deities return back to their home).
10 July 2022 (Sunday): Sunabesa (The period during which all the three deities reside back in the Jagannath temple).
11 July 2022 (Monday): Aadhar Pana (A ritual during which a special drink is offered to the holy chariots).
12 July 2022 (Tuesday): Niladri BJ, a special ritual perfomed by the end of the Jagannath Yatra.
