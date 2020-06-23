The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri finally began on 23 June amid the coronavirus pandemic. As I sit at home and watch the idol of Lord Balabhadra being brought out of the temple to the chariot by priests and sevayats, I am happy that this year, the state government has barred devotees from entering the temple premises to curb the spread of COVID-19.For the first time in history, Jagannath Rath Yatra is taking place without the presence of devotees at the temple premises. The Rath Yatra is live telecast for everyone to seek their blessings.COVID-19: In Puri’s Jagannath Temple, Devotees Pray With Masks OnTo be honest, it’s a wish come true for us if we could be physically present and watch the idol of Lord Jagannath. But in this situation, it's better to watch it on TV and not risk our lives as well as those of others.Many devotees were worried that the Rath Yatra would be cancelled, but thankfully, Supreme Court gave a go ahead for this historic event to take place at Puri with some restrictions in place.Only 500 people are allowed to pull the chariots. The state government has imposed a curfew in Puri till Wednesday afternoon. Temple priests have undergone COVID-19 test and those tested negative have been allowed to participate in this holy yatra. The government officials carried out numerous rounds of inspection on Monday night before the Rath Yatra was officially began.(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.